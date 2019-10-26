Smoke billowing from house fire in LeClaire

Posted 12:17 pm, October 26, 2019, by and , Updated at 12:27PM, October 26, 2019

LECLAIRE, Iowa -- A house caught on fire in a neighborhood south of Interstate 80.

The fire started around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 26 at a house on Country Club Court.  Flames were visible from the outside and firefighters got inside to attack the fire.  One peak of the house collapsed from the damage.

A neighboring home was damaged due to the fire, melting some siding.

Several departments responded to the fire, including LeClaire, Bettendorf Riverdale and Scott County.

WQAD News 8 has a crew on scene.  Updates will be added as information becomes available.

