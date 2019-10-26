Shots fired in Davenport Friday night, suspect caught and charged

Posted 3:20 pm, October 26, 2019, by , Updated at 03:19PM, October 26, 2019

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A series of police stops led to the capture and charging of a man who fired shots, hitting a person and a building, Friday night.

On Friday, October 25th, at 7:50 p.m., Davenport police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of East 37th Street. Officers searched the scene and found spent cartridges in a parking lot and a building stuck by gunfire.

Around 10:50 p.m., police responded to the same area regarding the same shots fired call, and were able to identify a victim who had shot earlier in the evening. They also discovered a gunfire-damaged vehicle.

Around 11:44 p.m. police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect, 24-year-old Davenport resident Darvill Bragg, was identified in the vehicle and arrested. A firearm was also recovered.

Bragg has been charged with Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

No further information is available at this time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.