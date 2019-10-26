× Shots fired in Davenport Friday night, suspect caught and charged

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A series of police stops led to the capture and charging of a man who fired shots, hitting a person and a building, Friday night.

On Friday, October 25th, at 7:50 p.m., Davenport police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of East 37th Street. Officers searched the scene and found spent cartridges in a parking lot and a building stuck by gunfire.

Around 10:50 p.m., police responded to the same area regarding the same shots fired call, and were able to identify a victim who had shot earlier in the evening. They also discovered a gunfire-damaged vehicle.

Around 11:44 p.m. police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect, 24-year-old Davenport resident Darvill Bragg, was identified in the vehicle and arrested. A firearm was also recovered.

Bragg has been charged with Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

No further information is available at this time.