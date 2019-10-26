Photo Gallery: Boo at the Zoo 2019 Day 1

COAL VALLEY, Illinois — The chilly afternoon of Saturday, October 26th saw families pouring into Niabi Zoo to nab a little extra Halloween candy before the holiday has even arrived.

Local businesses, agencies, and organizations lined the pathways of the zoo handing out candy to all sorts of costumed kids. Coordinated family costumes were quite popular, as were superheroes, video game characters, and animals.

The chilly weather saw many of the animals huddled inside or close together to keep as much warmth in as possible.

Check out some of the best pictures we got on the first day of Boo at the Zoo!