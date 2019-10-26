Mendota teachers strike ends, tentative agreement made

MENDOTA, Illinois — The Mendota Education Association and the Mendota Elementary School District 289 Board of Education have made a deal and classes are to resume on Monday.

In a press release, MEA Co-Vice Presidents Brandon Scheppers and Rachel Sabin, as well as Board President Sean Pappas announced that the two groups reached a tentative agreement to end the Mendota teachers strike.

The agreement came at a Friday, October 25th meeting, where the MEA ratified the tentative agreement. The Board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, October 29th to vote on the contract.

Classes resume on Monday, October 28th.