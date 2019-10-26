Illinois High School Football Playoff pairing
Illinois High School Football Playoff Pairings
Game dates and times are to be announced, unless noted.
1A
Lewistown at Annawan-Wethersfield, Saturday (1:00 PM)
Ridgewood at Morrison
A-Town at Hiawatha
Fulton at Freeport Aquin
Stockton at Princeville, Saturday (2:00 PM)
2A
Rockford Christian at Knoxville
Orion at Sterling Newman
West Carroll at Fieldcrest
Chicago Christian at Mercer County, Saturday (3:00PM)
3A
North Boone at Princeton
Alleman at Byron, Saturday (1:00 PM)
4A
Chicago Ag Science at Kewanee
5A
Marian Catholic at Sterling
6A
Rock Island at Dunlap, Saturday (2:00 PM)
7A
Moline at Willowbrook, Friday (7:00 PM)