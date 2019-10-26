Illinois High School Football Playoff pairing

Posted 9:33 pm, October 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:38PM, October 26, 2019

Illinois High School Football Playoff Pairings

Game dates and times are to be announced, unless noted.

1A

Lewistown at Annawan-Wethersfield, Saturday (1:00 PM)

Ridgewood at Morrison

A-Town at Hiawatha

Fulton at Freeport Aquin

Stockton at Princeville, Saturday (2:00 PM)

2A

Rockford Christian at Knoxville

Orion at Sterling Newman

West Carroll at Fieldcrest

Chicago Christian at Mercer County, Saturday (3:00PM)

3A

North Boone at Princeton

Alleman at Byron, Saturday (1:00 PM)

4A

Chicago Ag Science at Kewanee

5A

Marian Catholic at Sterling

6A

Rock Island at Dunlap, Saturday (2:00 PM)

7A

Moline at Willowbrook, Friday (7:00 PM)

