What you need to know for Bettendorf Halloween parade

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- People in Bettendorf are getting ready for this year's Halloween Parade. It will take place Saturday, October 26, starting at 7:00 p.m.

This year's theme is "Space Monsters," according to the City of Bettendorf website.

The parade will start at the intersection of 23rd Street and Middle Road, then continue onto Spruce Hills Drive.

The parade will then turn left onto 18th Street, following a left turn on Middle Road, and will end at the entrance of the Life Fitness and Splash Landing Parking Lot.

If you want to double down on the Halloween spirit, Davenport's parade is also taking place Saturday. The parade starts a little earlier, at 2:00 p.m.

With Halloween coming around the corner, be sure you know what times you can trick-or-treat in the Quad City area.