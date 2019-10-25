Three women charged after 92 dogs found malnourished

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pennsylvania -- Three women are facing animal cruelty charges after 92 malnourished dogs were found at a farm in Washington County, Pennsylvania.

Police said the dogs were found back in August 2018, and believed the farm was suspected to be a puppy mill.

According to a news article from WTAE in Pittsburgh, a mother and two daughters: Charlotte Binakonsky, 64, Emily Binakonsky, 26, and Lucy Binakonsky, 30 were arrested.

Police said they waited more than a year to file charges because they had to investigate the physical condition of each dog to determine what kind of charges would be given.

"At least three of the dogs cannot go outside without goggles on because their eyes are so damaged from the filth. Three or four of the dogs, their hair is destroyed, so they have no hair so they have to have a coat or sunscreen on to go outside," said Cathy Cunningham, Humane Officer.

All three of the women were released on bail.

According to the WTAE article, all but two of the dogs have new permanent homes. Two of the dogs died.