Moline dentist office provides free care during yearly event

MOLINE, Illinois -- People in the Moline community and surrounding areas had the chance to get free dental services at Moline Family Dental Friday, October 25.

It's all part of Adult Free Dentistry Day, a day dedicated to providing free dental care to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, nearly 108 million Americans are living without dental insurance.

On Friday, Moline Family Dental staff gave procedures such as cleanings and fillings to patients over the age of 18.

Doctor Peter Pirog said caring for your teeth is caring for your health.

"It'll affect overall health, sometimes in the mouth can lead directly to systemic health probs, as well as people who don't have teeth, don't smile as much. So that's why it's important to maintain dental health," said Pirog.

Moline Family Dental offers this free dental day for adults every year. They plan to do so again around October of 2020.