Second person from Illinois dies from vaping related injury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois -- A second person from Illinois is dead after being in the hospital for a vaping-related lung injury.

That's according to a report from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

At this time, a total of 153 people in Illinois have experienced lung injuries after using e-cigarettes or vaping.

The report said those people range in age from 13 to 66 years old.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is working with local health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate another 41 possible cases.

The CDC reported 34 people across the country have now died because of vaping , and 1,604 lung injury cases, according to a USA Today news article. That is as of Tuesday, October 22.

Cases have been reported in every state except Alaska.

CDC officials still don't know the exact cause, but they said most of the cases involve tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, vape products.