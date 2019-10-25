× Rain still on track for a small part of the weekend

Plenty of clouds throughout the morning will be giving way to some sunshine through this afternoon especially for areas east of the river. With that sun, temperatures will work its way just over the 50 degree mark.

That leads us to Friday Night Football with evening temperatures in the lower 40s throughout the game. The mercury will continue to drop even more overnight with lows in the lower 30s.

Clouds will quickly return on Saturday as a system along the Gulf Coast moves northward. Its still on track to bring rain showers for most of the area by Saturday afternoon before ending later that evening. Right now, the better coverage appears to be near the river and points east. The farther west will see little if any. Rainfall will remain light with amounts between a tenth to a quarter of an inch. Even the the approaching rain, temperatures will rise to the mid 50s.

Sunday will be an excellent day to work on the yard with brighter skies and temperatures approaching degrees!

This will be followed by the well advertised cold snap that is on track most of next week. Colder 40s will be felt as early as Tuesday with still the possibility of a rain/snow mix expected on that day as well.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

