NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Change Up Your Trick-or-Treat Game With These Ideas

Halloween is just around the corner and you know what that means - TRICK OR TREAT!

First and foremost, if you don't know what time trick-or-treating takes place in your town - click here.

Secondly and subsequently, you can "up" your game and become the best on the block with these cute candy wrappers - showcased on Nailed It or Failed It on Friday, October 25th:

1) Mini Pumpkin Pinatas

This is a cute way to organize little piles of candy into one, easy to grab place. All you need is orange tissue paper, some green tape (like floral tape), and... CANDY!

2) Lollipop Spiders

For this one, grab the glue gun. You'll also need pipe cleaners, tiny googly eyes, and any kind of lollipops.

Click the video above to see how we put together these festive and fun crafts!

Who said Halloween is just for kids? Morgan took care of our Cocktail of the Week and kept the Halloween theme going with the Melted Witch Martini. Click the video below to see how to make it: