Monmouth airport engulfed in flames

MONMOUTH, Illinois– Monmouth Municipal Airport was engulfed in flames early Friday morning.

Warren County Coroner Al McGuire said he first noticed the fire as we was driving by the airport just before 6 a.m. Oct. 25, 2019.

“I saw smoke coming out near the office area on the first bay and could see some light flickering underneath the doors and so I pulled right in and called the police,” McGuire said.

McGuire was not working when he made the call.

Ten planes were stored in the hangar at the time of the fire. Two of the planes were determined a “complete loss,” according to the Monmouth Fire Department.

There are no reported injuries as of 7 a.m.

This story will be updated.