Man injured by farm equipment in Clinton County on Friday

A man was airlifted to the hospital after being injured by farm equipment in the late afternoon on Friday, October 25th, according to a press release from the Clinton County Sheriff.

At 4:42 p.m., Clinton County Deputies and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to 1983 340th Avenue in Goose Lake, Iowa. They were responding to a call regarding a man who had been injured by farm equipment.

The injured person was flown by Helicopter to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. His name, as well as a more detailed description of the incident, has not been released.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Genesis Ambulance (De Witt), Charlotte Fire Department, Goose Lake Fire Department and Welton Fire Department.