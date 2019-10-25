Let’s Taco Bout Food Podcast: Starting a Restaurant and Menu

LET’S TACO ‘BOUT FOOD features Taco Tory, who enjoys food (especially tacos)! She is from the Chicago suburbs, and is curious about the types of food that stand out in the Quad Cities.

EPISODE THREE: Taco Tory talks with two guests: Scott Hopkins, Director of Business Development and Performance Food Services in Rock Island, and Matt Mitchell, WQAD News 8 Producer.

We dive into the key ingredients to starting a food business or restaurant, as well making the food menu stand out from the rest. One of the biggest things is the identity, what the business is known for. We compare about how businesses are run between food chains and local restaurants in the Quad Cities, especially with their identity and customer service.

We also talk about a food show that took place at the River Center in Downtown Davenport Tuesday, October 15. Nearly 200 vendors sampled their newest foods to businesses in the Quad Cities. Scott recommended it’s a good step for people who are interested in starting a career in this field.

Finally, we get off topic about some of the most unique foods we have seen and tried in the Midwest. Again, it brings back to the topic that it’s all about creating an identity for a food business or restaurant.