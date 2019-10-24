- Rocky soccer rolls in Regional opener
- Moline bests U.T. 3-0 at Pekin Regional
- Davenport North ready for huge finale
- Cubs hire David Ross
WQAD Sports – October 23rd- Rocky Soccer rolls, Moline edges rival U.T. and more
-
High school volleyball, soccer highlights
-
WQAD Sports – Hawkeyes deal with injuries, State Tennis preview and more
-
WQAD Sports- October 10th Assumption football; PV and Moline Volleyball
-
WQAD Sports Sept 26th – Thursday night H.S. football, Sterling bests Moline volleyball
-
For the first time in 30 years high school sports participation dropped, led by decline in football
-
-
United Township boys’ basketball coach moving on
-
More than $8.5 million wagered during Iowa’s first month of sports betting
-
Sports betting now legal in Iowa
-
“He’s apart of us”: North senior is the heart of the Wildcats
-
Basketball coming full circle for Ambrose’s Jake Meeske
-
-
Moline product back home for UNI vs. Eastern Illinois exhibition game
-
Study: Nonprofit says climate crisis could make it more dangerous to play outdoor sports
-
WQAD Sports October 15th- Rocks earn WB6 soccer crown, PV claims MAC volleyball title