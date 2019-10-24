Wheel of Misfortune: Jamal Jefferson wanted for aggravated discharge of firearm

Posted 2:35 pm, October 24, 2019, by

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduces the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, October 24, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 36-year-old Jamal Jefferson. He's 6' 2", 230 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He is wanted by Rock Island Police for aggravated discharge of a firearm. He's also wanted by the US Marshalls for probation violation on a previous drug charge.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.