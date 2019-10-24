Wheel of Misfortune: Jamal Jefferson wanted for aggravated discharge of firearm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduces the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, October 24, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 36-year-old Jamal Jefferson. He's 6' 2", 230 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He is wanted by Rock Island Police for aggravated discharge of a firearm. He's also wanted by the US Marshalls for probation violation on a previous drug charge.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.