Reward offer goes up for information in shooting that killed Moline man

MOLINE, Illinois — There is now a $20,000 reward for anyone who may have some information on a man who was shot and killed in Moline last Halloween.

On October 31, 2018, Corey Harrell, Jr. was murdered near the intersection of 16th Street and 7th Avenue around 10:00 a.m.

Since his murder, Moline detectives said they have been following up on several tips, but they still need your help in solving the crime.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities has gotten $17,500 in private donations to be used towards a reward fund for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for Harrell, Jr.’s murder.

Crime Stoppers has contributed $2,500 to the reward fund.

Police ask those with any information to call the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

Crime Stoppers plans to hold a press conference about Harrell, Jr.’s murder on Monday, October 28, at 9:00 a.m. in the Community Room of the Moline Police Department.