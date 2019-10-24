Princeton, Illinois family digs up artifacts from the late 1800’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCETON, Illinois - Long before there was plumbing, people were "flushing" things down the pipes.

What they threw into local privies, or outhouses, back in the late 1800's is now becoming treasure.

Tim Manahan is digging up history.

"Once you get started, you can dig up anything from 40 bottles on up," said Manahan as she shuffled through layers of dirt in the backyard of a Princeton home.

The site he is currently working on is where a hotel's outhouse sat more than a century ago.

As he digs, he finds alcohol, drug and medicine bottles from the late 1800's and early 1900's.

He says these treasures can offer an inside look into what types of people lived in, and visited, Princeton back in those days.

"You can tell what their addicted to, their nationalities, what foods they`re eating, if they were rich or poor." said Manahan.

Privy digging is a hobby that he and his family have enjoyed for years. He started hunting for treasure with his son, Ryan, nearly two decades ago.

"We used to Metal detect and we still medical detect," said Manahan.

But, after a stranger told him to try digging through old privies, their passion for treasure hunting changed forever.

"We were hooked after that," said Manahan.

Many of the artifacts that are found by the Manahan`s are brought here to the Bureau County Historical Society where the history that was once buried can live for years to come.

"These privy dug artifacts are a direct connection to the way life was at that time," said David Gugerty, curator at Bureau County Historical Society Museum.

Now, Tim Manahan is teaching the art of privy digging to his grandchildren.

He hopes the treasure hunting will continue for years to come.