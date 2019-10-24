Popeye’s chicken sandwich returns next month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Texas -- It's finally happening. The Popeye's chicken sandwich is coming back to restaurants.

A Bloomberg report said Sun Holdings Inc., which operates 150 Popeye's locations, will offer the sandwich early next month.

The restaurants are preparing by hiring 4,000 additional employees.

The sandwich became popular when it first came out in August, but employees could not keep up with demand, according to the report. So, supplies soon ran out.

Popeye's corporate parent, Restaurant Brands International Inc., did not confirm the date of the sandwich relaunch. The company said they will let the world know when they're ready to announce a date.