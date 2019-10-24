× Police form perimeter around house, arrest man with gun in Dixon

DIXON, Illinois- Police say they arrested a man with a gun after forming a perimeter around two different houses.

On October 24th, around 4:32 p.m. the Dixon Police Department received a 911 call indicating there was a man inside of a residence located in the 300 block of West Graham Street who was in possession of a handgun and was waving the firearm around.

The information also indicated that the man with the firearm had an active arrest warrant out of Whiteside County, Illinois for failure to appear for an aggravated robbery charge. The man was identified as Dayton J. Hicks 24.

Officers responded to the scene and set up a perimeter on a residence located in the 300 block of West Graham Street on the south side of the road.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned that Hicks had fled to another residence located on the north side of West Graham Street. Officers then established a perimeter on the second residence.

Officers then made contact with Dayton and he exited the residence without incident. Dayton was arrested and transported to the Dixon Police Department and processed on the Whiteside County warrant.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are pending.