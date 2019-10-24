× Police asking for help after 5 burglaries in Bettendorf neighborhood

Watch the video above to see if you recognize the suspect.

BETTENDORF, Iowa-The Bettendorf Police Department is asking for help after multiple burglaries from the early morning hours on October 24.

Police say on Thursday, October 24 officers investigated 5 houses located in the Deerbrook area

They say that 3 homes were entered where items were taken in the 3600 block of Deerbrook Drive, the 3700 block of Deerbrook Drive, and the 3800 block of Brookwood Lane.

Also it appears that 2 attempted burglaries occurred in the 1400 block of Antler Ct. and the 1400 block of White Tail Drive but no entry was made. These all occurred when the residents were present in their homes sleeping. It was only after they had woke up and came downstairs in the morning did they discover and realize that something had occurred.

Police say the burglars gained entry through ground-level windows that were not secured or latched and/or slightly ajar making it obvious they were not secured. In these cases, if there was a screen it was either cut or removed.

This is a reminder to secure all your doors, garage doors, and windows to your residence along with locking your vehicles.

If anyone has information regarding these incidents, they are encouraged to call the Bettendorf Police Department at 563-344-4015, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.