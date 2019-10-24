Photo taken on third floor of Baltimore bar appears to show ghostly figure in the window

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALTIMORE, Maryland -- A ghost story making national headlines stems from a mysterious photo taken of an upstairs window in a building that houses a bar and restaurant.

Bertha's Mussells is considered a staple in its community, according to a report by WPVI. Known for its food, drink, and bumper stickers, the eatery is now gaining fame for another attribute - a ghostly figure captured on camera in an upstairs window.

According to the report, one of the owners, Laura Norris, said she was working upstairs recently when she felt a presence so strong, she felt compelled to speak to it.

"I'm not going to hurt you, I'm just going home, bye-bye," she told WJZ-TV.

Laura's husband and co-owner Tony said he too has heard a lot of stories about his bar.

"I'm open minded about it," he said, reported WPVI. "My friend Bob, he saw ghosts constantly when he worked by himself upstairs."

In the image that's garnering national attention, some say they can see the image of a little girl with her hand stretched through the window. A woman who gives ghost tours in the area, Melissa Rowell, says people have claimed to see that same little girl skipping in another room in the building.

To make matters even spookier, the third floor area, where the figure appeared, is sealed off, according to the report, and nobody was up there the night the photo was taken.