× Matson Building in Princeton gets boost for repairs

PRINCETON, Illinois — The Bureau County Historical Society is getting some extra help for fixing the Matson Building in Princeton.

The historical society is getting a $2,500 grant to fix the awning of the building. It’s part of a $15,000 grant from the nonprofit organization Landmarks Illinois.

The organization has granted funding to preservation projects in five Illinois communities through its Preservation Heritage Fund Grant Program, including the Matson Building.

The building is a Prairie Style structure built in 1912 that the Bureau County Historical Society plans to reuse as a history learning center. It’s located at 15 Park Avenue in Princeton.

Landmarks Illinois awards matching grants through its Preservation Heritage Fund four times a year.

The Landmarks Illinois Board of Directors approved the grants in September 2019.