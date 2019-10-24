Late Illinois U.S. Congressman Lane Evans remembered at Augustana College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- People in the Quad Cities learned more about the late Illinois U.S. Congressman Lane Evans Saturday, October 19.

He was a member of the House of Representatives from 1983 until 2007, representing the 17th District of Illinois.

Evans was remembered during a forum at his alma mater Augustana College. He graduated in 1974, and passed away in 2014.

The forum gave local activists, students and veterans strategies on how to win the 2020 presidential election by appealing to concerns of everyday voters.

It also highlighted Evans' career as a progressive populist, and served as the launch of the Lane Evans Legacy Project.

The project's co-director, John Ayers, said the late congressman's example sets a stark contrast to today's divisive political climate.

"Lane was a coalition builder, and he thought people when they got activated made politicians do the right thing. Politicians don't do the right thing if you leave them alone. You have to talk to them. You have to petition them. You have to go see them. So Lane was always about activism," said Ayers.

The Augustana College Democrats, Quad Cities Interfaith sponsored the forum, along with the Lane Evans Legacy Project.

Future events for the project include a presidential candidates forum in January.