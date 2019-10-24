× Hy-Vee pharmacies help fight opioid epidemic

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee Pharmacies are taking a stand on the country’s opioid epidemic.

The company announced Thursday, October 24, it has bought and will install drug take back containers in all 276 stores by November 7, 2019.

The new program will provide people a safe place to dispose of unused medications.

People will be able to take their unused, unwanted or expired drugs to any Hy-Vee store.

As of Thursday, October 24, stores will also limit the quantity of opioids prescribed for treatment of little pain to seven days, or fewer days where state law or a third-party payer requires.

The limit does not apply to things such as chronic pain, pain being treated as part of cancer care, hospice care and medications used to treat opioid addiction, according to Hy-Vee.

“We want to be part of solution, while continuing to provide needed care for customers with acute pain and

other severe pain management situations in communities throughout the eight states we serve,” said Kristin Williams, senior vice president and chief health officer.

National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 26.