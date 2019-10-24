× Does your favorite Halloween candy jive with your home state’s pick?

At Halloween, shoppers tend to spend billions on candy. According to the National Retail Federation, an estimated $2.6 billion will be spent on treats.

According to CandyStore.com 12 years of data went into making a map indicating each state’s favorite Halloween candy. If you can’t see the interactive map, click here.

The top 10 Halloween candies across the country are as follows, according to CandyStore.com: