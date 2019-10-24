Does your favorite Halloween candy jive with your home state’s pick?

At Halloween, shoppers tend to spend billions on candy.  According to the National Retail Federation, an estimated $2.6 billion will be spent on treats.

According to CandyStore.com 12 years of data went into making a map indicating each state’s favorite Halloween candy.  If you can’t see the interactive map, click here. 

The top 10 Halloween candies across the country are as follows, according to CandyStore.com:

  1. Skittles
  2. Reese’s Cups
  3. M&M’s
  4. Snickers
  5. Starburst
  6. Candy Corn
  7. Hot Tamales
  8. Tootsie Pops
  9. Sour Patch Kids
  10. Hershey’s
