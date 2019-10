× Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo gives animals early Halloween treats

BROOKFIELD, Illinois — Kids are not the only ones that get to celebrate Halloween this year.

Animals at the Brookfield Zoo near Chicago were given pumpkins as early Halloween treats Wednesday, October 23.

Some of the animals chose to eat their pumpkins, while others decided to play with them.

The Chicago Zoological Society gives the pumpkins as a way to help stimulate the animals.