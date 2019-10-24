× Burlington teen charged with arson in fire that damaged porch

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A Burlington teenager has been charged with first-degree arson for a fire that damaged the front porch of a home in early September 2019.

The fire was reported around 6:50 a.m. on Thursday, September 5 when two passersby noticed smoke coming from a home in the 1300 block of Griswold Street. They notified the people inside and everyone was able to escape.

Firefighters spent about 20 minutes putting out the flames, according to a statement from Fire Marshal Mark Crooks.

On Thursday, October 24, Lt. Adam Schaefer with the Burlington Police Department said they arrested 18-year-old Keaton Allen Duane Ryner. He was wanted on a warrant out of Des Moines County for first-degree arson in connection with the fire.

Ryner was held on no bond awaiting a court appearance.

The porch sustained about $3,000 in damages. There were no reported injuries.