Bettendorf health facility celebrates ribbon cutting of new pavilion

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Iowa Masonic Health Facilities celebrated the construction of a new pavilion with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, October 23.

The outdoor space will be used as a gathering place for people to talk, have cookouts, parties, and other events.

Iowa Masonic Health Facilities offers independent living, skilled nursing, rehabilitation services, as well as hospice and memory care. The facility is set on 22 acres, located at 2500 Grant Street in Bettendorf, Iowa.