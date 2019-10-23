We’re tracking the coldest air since early March!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been a long time since we've observed daytime highs in the 30s. The last of Winter's bitterly cold air was March 4th when the high temperature was only 15 degrees. The last time we had consecutive daytime highs in the 30s was March 9th and 10th when highs were 39 degrees each day.

Next week, a very large chunk of cold air is inbound from northern Canada. Temperatures will likely be in the 30s for highs by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week...some 20 degrees below the seasonal norm.

While we set our eyes on that serious cold, there is some minor cold coming tomorrow when temperatures will stay in the 40s.

There's no indication of any wintry precipitation just yet. Stay tuned on that though!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen