There may be a scientific reason why you can’t stop eating chocolate chip cookies

There might be a scientific reason you can't keep yourself from eating an entire batch of fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies.

According to a study from the University of Bordeaux, ingredients in chocolate chip cookies can be as addictive as drugs like cocaine.

Evidence shows that eating sweet treats can trigger the same reward and craving reactions in your brain that are comparable to how drugs fire reactions in the brain.

"Although this evidence is limited by the inherent difficulty of comparing different types of rewards and psychological experiences in humans, it is nevertheless supported by recent experimental research on sugar and sweet reward in laboratory rats," read the 2013 study.

The study went on to say that sugar and sweet foods could be a substitute to addictive drugs and "even be more rewarding and attractive."