× Stray shower possible this evening… Big chill on track next week

Nice to see some breaks of sunshine this afternoon after witnessing a few light showers for parts of the area this morning. A few isolated showers are still possible by this evening as a system passes through our area. The passage of this system will not only keep the broken cloudiness intact for the most of the night but allow a chilly northwest wind as well. This will result in temperatures struggling to get out of the 40s for highs Thursday.

Fortunately, the winds come tomorrow will be light under partly sunny skies.

After seeing highs around 50 on Friday comes mid 50s both Saturday and Sunday. We might witness a few more clouds during the middle of the weekend but nothing organized that would squeeze out any significant rainfall.

Colder air is still on track to pour down across the area for most of next week with highs around 40 as early as Tuesday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

