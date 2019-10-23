Go Red for women fundraising drive

Report: Cubs expected to hire David Ross as manager

Posted 10:56 am, October 23, 2019, by

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 19: Former Chicago Cubs player David Ross throws out a ceremonial first pitch before game five of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on October 19, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Illinois — The Chicago Cubs are expected to hire former player David Ross as their new manager, according to ESPN.

After it was announced that Joe Maddon was on his way out, the team’s president said Ross would be considered as a potential replacement.

ESPN reported that sources say the Cubs will announce Ross’ hire on Thursday, October 24.

Ross played in Major League Baseball for 15 years, playing for the Cubs from 2014 through 2016.  After retiring from the field, Ross was picked up as a special assistant to baseball operations for the Cubs, according to the MLB.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.