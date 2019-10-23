× Report: Cubs expected to hire David Ross as manager

CHICAGO, Illinois — The Chicago Cubs are expected to hire former player David Ross as their new manager, according to ESPN.

After it was announced that Joe Maddon was on his way out, the team’s president said Ross would be considered as a potential replacement.

ESPN reported that sources say the Cubs will announce Ross’ hire on Thursday, October 24.

Ross played in Major League Baseball for 15 years, playing for the Cubs from 2014 through 2016. After retiring from the field, Ross was picked up as a special assistant to baseball operations for the Cubs, according to the MLB.