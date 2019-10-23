× Rail group to celebrate ‘big win’ for Amtrak line from QC to Chicago

CHICAGO, Illinois– The High-Speed Rail Alliance, formerly the Midwest High-Speed Rail Association, is holding its Fall Meeting Wednesday, October 23.

The group, which supports rail projects across the state, will discuss the new passenger rail line from Chicago to the Quad Cities, that $225 million was appropriated for in the Illinois capital bill, passed in June of this year. $275 million for Amtrak funding was also passed in the capital bill that’s supposed to go from Chicago to Rockford.

Illinois State Senator Steve Stadelman from Rockford will be at the event, talking about the impact the Rockford line is supposed to have for Nothern Illinois. No lawmakers from the Illinois Quad Cities will be at the event Wednesday.

The line from Chicago to Bureau County is already in use for passenger trains, but the line from Bureau County to Moline is not ready for passenger trains.

To see the agenda for Wednesday’s event, click here.