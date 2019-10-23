Family in shock, reacts to Morrison shooting after two cousins hospitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISON, Illinois -- Tuesday night's shooting in Morrison left the victims' families in shock. Now, both victims are recovering in the hospital.

Marissa Rhodes and her cousin Colin were shot on their front porch around 8:30 P.M. on October 22nd. Their grandmother, Connie Heusinkveld, says Colin was the target of the shooting, but she doesn't know why.

"I can't explain what people are thinking at the time, to do something like that to two innocent people," she says.

The family tells News 8 that Colin briefly knew one of the passengers in the alleged gunman's car. The family says the car pulled up to the house, Colin talked to one of the passengers, then someone else started shooting.

"For someone to pull up and shoot someone -- that takes a lot of nerve," Heusinkveld says.

So far, police haven't confirmed what led up to Tuesday night's shooting, or shared many details of how it happened.

The family says that both Marissa and Colin are innocent in this shooting, and their grandmother describes Marissa as "loving," and calls Colin "happy-go-lucky."

Heuskinveld calls the shooting a horrible act, but she is still thankful that both Marissa and Colin are alive.

"I thank the good lord for that," she says. "I know everything will turn out okay because I know he's on our side," she says.

The family tells News 8 that Colin was in surgery for more than five hours on Wednesday morning. He is now in critical, but stable condition in a Rockford hospital. Marissa is at a Sterling hospital in a stable condition.