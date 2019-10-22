Woman hit, killed by a train in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Illinois- A woman attempting to cross train tracks in Galesburg died after being hit by a train.

A witness who was with the woman told police they were crossing the tracks near Ella and North Pearl Streets in Galesburg, Illinois where a train was stopped just before 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, according to a statement from Cpt. Rodney Riggs with the Galesburg Police Department.

The witness said the woman, Carrie Louise Miller, 40, fell while she was crossing the tracks and the train started to move, hitting Miller.

Police found Miller, from Galesburg, dead on the tracks.

The investigation is ongoing.

