Why Googling these celebrity names could put your computer at risk

Each year cybersecurity company McAfee puts out a list of the most dangerous celebrities to search online, meaning the searches that generate the most risky website results.

According to Business Wire, McAfee has been making this list for 13 years, as of 2019. Here are the celebrity names that put your digital life in the most danger:

Alexis Bledel James Corden Sophie Turner Anna Kendrick Lupita Nyong’o Jimmy Fallon Jackie Chan Lil Wayne Nicki Minaj Tessa Thompson

Many of these searches are paired with the term "torrent," which is a file that comes with downloadable content. As Business Wire reports, this search term indicates people are foregoing paid subscriptions in favor of free, or illegal, options, opening themselves up to potential viruses.

