THE CITIES PODCAST: Listening to outsiders

THIS EPISODE: Jim talks with two men who have helped communities regain their heart.

The Urban Land Institute is a consortium of communities worldwide that are trying to make their cities more appealing, more environmentally-friendly, and more forward thinking.

Moline is getting that attention from ULI senior vice president Tom Eitler and it’s senior fellow, former Pittsburgh mayor Tom Murphy.

They says Moline already has a good start but needs to do a better job of keeping visitors downtown once they’ve arrived to see attractions like the John Deere Pavilion and the TaxSlayer Center arena.

They also say we will see some outside input in the weeks ahead as the city prepares for 12-acres of new land that can be developed thanks to the construction of the new Interstate 74 bridge and the demolition of the old one by the year 2021.

