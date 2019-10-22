× The 4 main risks teen drivers face on the road

2019 marks the 12th year that the country has come together to formally recognize the dangers teens face when they get behind the wheel.

National Teen Driver Safety Week lasts through October 26, and brings parents, teens, schools, police and lawmakers together to “tackle the number one cause of death for teens in the U.S. – car crashes,” according to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Teen Driver Source.

The four main contributors to teen crashes include alcohol and drugs, seat belts, distracted driving, and speeding.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, crashes are the leading cause of death for teens between 15 and 18 years old. In 2017 there were 2,247 people killed in crashes that involved a teenage driver. Of those 755 deaths were the teen driver. That’s up three percent from 2016.

The awareness week is dedicated to seeking change on a local level by starting a conversation about safe driving behaviors.

Click here to find ways to get involved and help find solutions to decrease the risks teen drivers face on the road.