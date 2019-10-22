T-shirt company fundraising for Moline football player Dakovion Kennedy

A t-shirt company is fundraising for a Moline high school football player who recently had a heart transplant after being diagnosed with a rare heart condition.

Bush League Tees designed a black or gray t-shirt with the outline of the state of Illinois and a Moline Maroons 'M' logo over the Quad City area. At the bottom is the word 'home'.

The company said in a Facebook post that 100 percent of the proceeds from the $24.99 shirt will be donated to Dakovion (Kovi) Kennedy who is recovering from heart transplant surgery.

There are also sweatshirts and ladies-style t-shirts with the design available for the fundraiser.

