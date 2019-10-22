× Illinois woman went missing 9 years ago, her body has now been positively identified

DUQUOIN, Illinois – A body found in 2017 has been positively identified as a central Illinois woman who went missing nine years ago.

The remains of Benedetta “Beth” Bentley were found on Dec. 4, 2017 in rural Jefferson County in southern Illinois, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

Bentley went missing in 2010 when a friend reportedly dropped her off at an Amtrak Station in Centralia, Illinois on May 23. She was allegedly taking a train back home to Woodstock, Illinois, around 300 miles north of Centralia and 35 miles east of Rockford.

Bentley never made it home.

Amtrak records showed she never even got on the train, according to an ISP missing person report.

The remains found in Jefferson County were reportedly badly burned.