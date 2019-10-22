× Police asking for help contacting family of SUV rollover victim

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Illinois– Police are asking for help contacting the family of a man who died after an SUV rolled over Friday.

Ibrahim Hamid Osman, 29, was driving a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder SUV southbound on US Route 67 in McDonough County just after midnight on Oct. 18, 2019, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

Osman, from Beardstown, Illinois, drove off the west side of US-67 and then over corrected and ran off the east side of the highway. The SUV flipped “multiple times” and Osman was thrown from the vehicle, the statement said.

Osman died at the scene.

Those with any information about Osman’s family are asked to call the McDonough County Coroner’s Office at 309-833-2323.

There was one other passenger in the rollover, but it is unclear if they suffered any injuries. No seat belts were worn at the time of the incident, according to the statement.

Charges are pending, according to ISP.

News 8 reached out to ISP, but has yet to hear back with additional information.

40.388265 -90.618950