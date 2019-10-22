Lead removed from 150 QC homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- A remodel of 150 homes in the Quad Cities that had lead hazards has been completed.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development worked with area mayors to celebrate the accomplishment on Tuesday, October 22. Mayors from Moline, Rock Island, East Moline and Silvis joined their communities in the project, which was funded through a nearly $2.5 million grant in December of 2018.

The grant was aimed at removing lead from homes, ultimately making the Quad Cities a safer place to live.

"72% of our housing stock was built before 1970," said K.J. Whitley, Moline's Lead Program Manager. "So we have alot of older housing stock along the mississippi river here in the quad cities. So we have a lot of issues to address to maintain our current housing stock."