In the Kitchen with Fareway: Pumpkin Pancakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Did you countdown to the pumpkin spice latte this year? Turns out those pumpkin-y goodies that we break into every year come with more than just bold flavors - they also pack some big health benefits.

Pure canned pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling) is a powerhouse of nutrients – helping out almost your entire body. The bright orange color of pumpkin gives away one of its most notable nutrients: beta-carotene.

Beta-carotene is converted to vitamin A in our bodies, which helps maintain healthy vision, especially in dim light. As a bonus, vitamin A also helps maintain youthful skin.

At just 50 calories per serving, pumpkin fits into any weight loss or weight maintenance plan. From breakfast to dinner, pure pumpkin can be thrown in almost any dish to add bulk to your plate without adding bulk to your waist. Think beyond pie and try adding pure pumpkin to pasta sauce, yogurt, smoothies or oatmeal.

One way to help balance out a high sodium diet is to eat more foods containing potassium (the average American eats twice the recommended amount of sodium each day).

As a rich source of potassium, pumpkin can help balance electrolytes for healthy blood pressure and also refuel electrolytes endurance athletes lose when they sweat.

Pumpkin Pancakes

Makes 6 servings (2 pancakes each)

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 ¼ cup all-purpose flour

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. salt

1 tsp. cinnamon

¼ tsp. nutmeg

¼ tsp. ground ginger

1/8 tsp. ground cloves

1 cup buttermilk (room temperature)

½ cup canned pumpkin puree

1 large egg

2 Tbsp. melted butter

1 tsp. vanilla extract

¼ - ½ cup water, optional

Directions

In a large bowl, whisk together dry ingredients. I

In a separate bowl, combine remaining wet ingredients and add to the dry ingredients. Stir until just combined (do not overmix). Add water, as desired, if you’d like thinner pancakes.

Preheat a griddle or nonstick skillet to medium-low (350°F) and spray with nonstick cooking spray.

Pour 1/3 cup batter onto the skillet and cook until the pancake begins to bubble, about 2–3 minutes. Flip pancake and cook for an additional 2–3 minutes. Repeat with remaining batter and serve.

Nutrition information per serving: 179 calories; 5.8 g fat; 2.8 g saturated fat; 41.2 mg cholesterol; 266.3 mg sodium; 25.5 g carbohydrate; 1.6 g fiber; 6.1 g sugar; 6 g protein