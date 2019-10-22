× How you can earn some extra cash working for the U.S. Census

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa– The U.S. Census Bureau is ramping up recruitment for the 2020 Census. They’re hiring 500,000 people to knock on doors and take down people’s answers to the census questions.

The U.S. Census Bureau launches its nationwide 2020 Census recruitment campaign on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The census starts on April 1, 2020. Applications for various jobs are open now, most notably census takers.

To qualify, applicants but be at least 18-years-old and a U.S. citizen. They also need a social security number. They’ll take an assessment (available in English and Spanish) and an English proficiency exam. Training will need to be completed online before starting.

In Rock Island County, workers will make $15.50 an hour. It’s $15 an hour in Scott County.

The results from the census help determine how federal money is dispersed to states and how many representatives each state gets in the U.S. House of Representatives.