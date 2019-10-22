We went ON LOCATION for our Cocktail of the Week! The Axis Hotel, 1630 5th Avenue, opened this week in Moline and it includes the Fifth Avenue Syndicate Bistro and Bar. You will step back in time when you step into this restaurant! We had one of their masterful bartenders, Michael Tonneson, make us one of their 1920s culture cocktails - the Mary Pickford.
Cocktail of the week: Mary Pickford Cocktail at Fifth Avenue Syndicate Bistro and Bar
