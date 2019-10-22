2 injured after a shooting in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Two people are hurt after a shooting Monday night in Davenport.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound walking on 13th Street off of Marquette Street near Jefferson Elementary School just before 7 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2019, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

This victim was first taken to a nearby hospital, then taken to the University of Iowa Hospital for additional treatment, the statement said.

Another man arrived at a nearby hospital with non-life threatening gunshot injuries related to this incident.

No other injuries or damage was reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Davenport police ask those with additional information to call the department at (563) 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip on the “CityConnect Davenport, IA" app.