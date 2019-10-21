Strong winds continue Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winds have been ramping up for much of the day and they will continue to do so as we head throug the overnight hours.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 3pm Tuesday afternoon for a good chunk fo the Quad Cities region. Sustained winds of 20 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH are likely through at least Tuesday afternoon. It won't be until Tuesday evening when we'll see winds begin to calm down a bit.

The storm system responsible for the gusty conditions is also producing severe weather across parts of Oklahoma and Texas. Take a look at some of the storm reports plotted on the map above. Nearly the entire Midwest has been impacted in one way or another by this storm system.

Once winds begin to decrease some by Tuesday night, expect a downright chilly evening with low temperatures falling into the 30s. With a bit of a breeze, wind chill values will likely hit the lower to middle 30s by Wednesday morning.

It won't be long before we'll see a nice rebound in temperatures as a weak clipper system arrives on Wednesday. This will bring back southerly winds and boost our highs into the lower 60s. A few showers will also be possible, but so far it appears those will hold off until later in the day.

Until then, hang onto your hats, and maybe even your trash can, too!

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

Here's a look at the hour-by-hour forecast from the StormTrack 8 Weather App:

