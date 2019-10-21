Sterling police searching for summer thieves; requesting public aid

STERLING, Illinois — The Sterling Police Department has put out a press release asking for the public’s help in catching two people involved in a store theft last July.

The two suspects went to Marshang’s Automotive at 2530 E. Lincolnway in Sterling on July 25th and stole an undisclosed amount of tools and other items from the store. The police department’s primary concern is identifying the two thieves.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or identity of the two individuals shown are asked to call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers 815-625-7867.