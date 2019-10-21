Details on Davenport West Head Coach Justin Peters resigning, Assumption claiming second in the MAC, and Riverdale celebrating its third straight state trophy.
Sportscast October 21, 2019
-
WQAD Sports Sept 26th – Thursday night H.S. football, Sterling bests Moline volleyball
-
WQAD Sports- October 10th Assumption football; PV and Moline Volleyball
-
WQAD Sports October 15th- Rocks earn WB6 soccer crown, PV claims MAC volleyball title
-
High school volleyball, soccer highlights
-
WQAD Sports – September 17th: HS Volleyball, MLB, and more
-
-
Sportscast September 10, 2019
-
Sportscast: Assumption wins two over Davenport North and more
-
Sportscast October 19, 2019
-
WQAD Sports September 5- Bandits fall to Kernels, Davenport West improves to 2-0 and more
-
Sportscast October 14, 2019
-
-
High-speed chase ends in crash; one of two wrecks reported overnight
-
WQAD Sports July 15th – Assumption softball punches ticket to State
-
The Score Sunday – Annawan-Wehersfield FB, Pleasant Valley VB, B1G BB, FCA